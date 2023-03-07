DESPITE THE nasty weather, the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers welcomed two newly elected legislators, State Senator Sam Singh (28th District) and State Representative Penelope Tsernoglou (75th District), to their recycling center in Laingsburg on Monday, Feb. 27. Representative Brian Begole (71st District) was unable to attend. Also on hand for the event were Laingsburg Schools Superintendent Matt Shastal, School Board President Jason Michels and City Treasurer Paula Willoughby along with some GLR members.

(Courtesy Photo)