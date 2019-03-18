GREATER DURAND AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE board president Yvonne Ryan and executive director Candyce Wolsfeld were at the Tuesday morning SRCC Chamber AM, offering updates on upcoming Durand Chamber events. The first event mentioned was the 30th Birthday Bash for End of Summer Cruisin’ to be held at the Durand VFW on N. Saginaw Street at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 30. Proceeds from this event will go to support community charities. The event will include music, giveaways, raffles and more for $20 per person or $35 per couple.

Other upcoming events highlighted at Chamber AM include the Annual Durand Chamber Dinner to be held on Thursday, April 18 at the Durand VFW, the annual golf outing planned for Saturday, June 15 at Dutch Hollow and a Rock the Block event for Saturday, July 13. Saturday, Aug. 31 will be the car show and on Saturday, Oct. 5, Durand is bringing back the parks festival.

The annual Christmas in Durand event has been shifted to the Saturday following Thanksgiving this year, as well. Ryan and Wolsfeld also shared that they are reintroducing the ambassador program.

The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 109 N. Saginaw Street. For more information, please call (989) 288-3715.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)