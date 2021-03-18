The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a photo contest for a community calendar. Cost to participate is $5 per entry.

The Chamber is looking for photos of landscapes, buildings, nature or any other subject that represents Bancroft, Durand and Lennon. All photos will be used for marketing purposes. The photographer will sign a release for usage.

The grand-prize winner will receive $100. First and second prizes will be a gift certificate from a local merchant. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and the first month page in the Durand Chamber Calendar.

Photo entries will be accepted starting March 15. All entries must be received by April 23. The winner will be announced on April 28. Submit photos to Office@durandchamber.com or to Photo Contest at 109 N Saginaw, Durand, MI 48429

All entries become the property of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Inc.

Contest Rules & Requirements:

• A completed and signed entry form must be submitted with each photo.

• All photos must be taken in the Durand, Bancroft, Lennon area. Photos must be submitted digitally (.jpg or .tiff).

• Limit of three photos per person.

• The payment may be made by check or credit card and must be received by the deadline.

• Only high-resolution photos will be chosen and must have a minimum resolution of 240 pixels per inch (ppi).

• Each entry must be the work of the person submitting the photo. Entrants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian signature.