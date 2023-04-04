SHOWN HERE after their March 16 meeting, members of the 100+ Women Who Care of Greater Durand show the check they will present to Durand Area Loaves and Fishes Pantry.

(Courtesy Photo)

100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Durand Area held their 14th Giving Meeting on March 16. We heard from three worthy organizations and the Durand Area Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry presented by Leslie Dietrich received the majority vote. With 100% participation from our members, they will receive $11,100.

Durand Area Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry serves individuals and families that live in the communities of: Bancroft, Byron, Durand, Gaines, Lennon and Vernon. The pantry’s food distribution center is located in the back of the Vernon Methodist Church and they are currently looking for a new “home.” Families may visit the Pantry once every 30 days (once every four weeks). They are open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In 2022, they served 996 adults and 435 children and had 42 new families.

You can donate to Loaves and Fishes via their website: https://smcwright.wixsite.com/durandloaves-fishes.

Also presenting was Sharon Patsey for Friends of Doyle Knight-Lennon Area Veterans Park. Founded in 2017 by Marcia Harris, who passed away in early 2020, the organization has continued to work to honor Marcia’s initial vision of honoring all the Lennon area veterans and build a park for them in the name of their most famous veteran, Doyle Knight. Marcia envisioned a park similar to ones in neighboring towns and wanted the design to be in the shape of Michigan. They are so close to being done with the park!

Anyone interested can join the Friends of Doyle Knight Facebook page or email: fodkvetpark@lentel.com. To donate to this project, checks may be mailed to: Friends of Doyle Knight, Attn: Sharon Patsey, P.O. Box 329, Lennon, MI 48449.

Sue Hatherill presented for DUSMRE (Durand Union Station Model Railroad Engineers). They are located within Durand Union Station and are in need of a new HVAC unit. DUSMRE is a 501(c)(3) Educational Non-Profit Organization dedicated to the education and craft of model railroading. Monetary donations and public support allow them to maintain and improve their static display as well as keeping it open for the public’s enjoyment.

DUSMRE is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can see operating model trains that run on the Grand Trunk Western and Ann Arbor Railroads that intersect in Durand, Michigan at the “Diamond.” Their layout boasts hand-built, detailed model replicas of the Durand Union Station, Durand roundhouse and engine shops, as well as 1500+ linear feet of trackage. Visit their website for more information and/or to make a donation: https://durandmodelrailroa.wixsite.com/durandmodelrailroad/.

Since 2016, members of the 100+ Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area group have donated over $143,000 to local organizations and another $25,000 in grants from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.