The Greater Durand Area 100+ Women Who Care held its twelfth Giving Meeting on Thursday, March 17. The group heard from three worthy organizations and the Durand Union Station, Inc., presented by Anna Willson, received the majority vote. With 100 percent participation, Durand Union Station will receive $11,300.

Durand Union Station is a 116-year-old historic building that attracts visitors from all over the country. The depot is also the home of the Michigan Railroad History Museum, an educational and entertaining source of Michigan’s rich railroad history. Several community events are held at the Depot throughout the year including Railroad Days, Orphan Train for grade school students, Christmas at the Depot with over 50 decorated trees and a visit from Santa, who saw over 300 children in 2021. To make a donation and take a virtual tour on the website at www.durandstation.org.

Also presenting was Sharon Patsey for Friends of Doyle Knight-Lennon Area Veterans Park. Founded in 2017 by Marcia Harris, who passed away in early 2020, the organization has continued to work to honor her initial vision of honoring all of the Lennon area veterans and build a park for them in the name of their most famous veteran, Doyle Knight. Harris envisioned a park similar to ones in neighboring towns, and wanted the design to be in the shape of Michigan. Sharon invited anyone interested to join the Friends of Doyle Knight Facebook page or email fodkvetpark@lentel.com.

To donate to this project, checks may be mailed to: Friends of Doyle Knight, Attn: Sharon Patsey, P.O. Box 329, Lennon, MI 48449.

Leslie Dietrich presented for The National Railroad Memorial, Inc. Their mission is to honor the men and women of the railroad industry by educating the public on their role in the nation’s past, present and future. They are doing this by building a National Railroad Memorial to honor them in Diamond District Park in Durand.

The group is currently raising funds to repair, paint and preserve the treasures in Iron Horse Park next to the Fire Station: the 5632 steam locomotive, the 1919 Pullman baggage car and the GTWRR Gate tower.

To donate to NRMI, please visit the website at www.railroadmemorial.org.

Over $122,000 has been donated locally by the members of 100+ Women Who Care-Greater Durand Area since September 2016. New members are always welcome.