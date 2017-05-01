GREAT LAKES RENTAL & SUPPLY, E. M-71 in Vernon, welcomed individuals to a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday, April 24. The event was organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Owner Bryan Marks (center) handled the scissors. Marks was joined by Congressman John Moolenaar, and State Rep. District Liaison Mark Agnew.

Sharing ownership/management of the new business is Randy Crawford (sixth, from left), and his brother, Chad Crawford (ninth, from left). Randy’s small son, Landen, was more than willing to help. The gentlemen were joined by their wives; Angela Crawford, Becky Crawford, and Tammy Marks, who have shared a large amount of the organizational aspects of the facility.

SRCC President Jeff Deason, along with SEDP Director Dustin Horvath, also participated.

Great Lakes Rental & Supply offers commercial and do-it-yourself rental equipment of such items as both large-scale, and small-scale generators, excavators, wheeled skid steers, and more. Purchase options are available. Current operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Plans for a propane exchange station are underway.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)