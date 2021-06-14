GREAT LAKES RENTAL & SUPPLY celebrated the opening of a new showroom on M-71 in Vernon Township on Friday, June 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Gathered in front of the showroom was owner/founder Bryan Marks with the big scissors, surrounded by family, staff and Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and representatives.

Great Lakes Rental & Supply is one part of a family of businesses owned by Marks. Due to a recent upward trend in construction projects since the pandemic and a need for more rental equipment, the rental and supply business needed more space. Shifting from its prior location within the same building, Great Lakes Rental & Supply now has 4,000-square-feet available for expansion.

The rental and supply business originally opened in April of 2017, offering commercial, industrial and do-it-yourself rental equipment such as generators, excavators, skid steers and more. Man-lifts, trenchers, concrete tools, golf carts and trailers are also offered. Some new items now include Makita power tools, Cummins home standby generators, Greenworks commercial products, Honda generators and Honda engines. Mulch, stone, limestone, topsoil, gravel and sand are also sold. Delivery is available.

Marks shared the new expansion allows for more products and brands, giving customers far more choices.

Great Lakes businesses include Great Lakes Fusion, Great Lakes Ready Mix and Great Lakes Fabrication & Machining. If that isn’t enough, Marks also shared he raises cows on the side.

More information is available at glrsupply.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)