A PANDEMIC DID NOT STOP Great Harvest Bread Company from officially opening in Caledonia Township on Friday, March 12. Owners Troy Stobaugh and Mieka Winnie celebrated their franchise with a grand opening event. Stobaugh and Winnie, both from Shiawassee County, began the process to open a store roughly two years ago, but the 2020 shut down postponed opening until recently.

Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth was the first customer at the new business. He is shown with Stobaugh and Winnie, enjoying his garlic-buttered toast.

Great Harvest Bread Company has approximately 11 franchises located in the southeastern part of the state, with over two hundred stores in other states. The new Owosso/Corunna location is a first for the area.

The company business model is based on fresh baked bread – and that process begins with scratch-made whole grain ingredients provided by farmers in Montana. The company headquarters is located in Dilon, Montana – and Great Harvest Bread Company maintains a direct connection in creating their products from the source: from the farmers. Beginning with a base model of the bakery in the 1970s, the company has continued to introduce whole grain bread bakeries and cafes throughout the country. To do so, individuals interested in owning a franchise, have to attend two months of schooling in Montana, which is exactly what Stobaugh and Winnie did earlier in their process of starting their own store.

Great Harvest Bread Company has the goal of attracting community-minded entrepreneurs committed to providing quality products and a family-friendly atmosphere. Stobaugh and Winnie are two such entrepreneurs and they are thrilled to offer their new business to the Shiawassee County community.

A sampling of bread types, made with Montana wheat tested for chemical residue and GMOs, include Honey Whole Wheat, Farmhouse White, Cinnamon Chip, Dakota, Pepperoni Roll, Cranberry Orange, Cheddar Garlic and more. Sweets include brownies, scones, biscuits, muffins and cookies. A complete menu is also offered and includes gourmet sandwiches and sandwiches. The calories are included on “Fresh from the Café” menu options.

Great Harvest Bread Company is located on E. Main Street, Corunna, just east of Rivals Taphouse & Grille in what is often called the “Old Kmart Plaza.” More information can be found at greatharvestcorunnami.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)