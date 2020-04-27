FIRST RESPONDERS from throughout Shiawassee County lined up along W. King Street and into the parking area surrounding Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, to greet hospital employees during the early shift change on Tuesday, April 21. The first responders waived and clapped from approximately 20 vehicles to show their gratitude to hospital employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart organized the tribute and are shown along with other first responders in applauding a person entering into Memorial Healthcare.

(Independent Photo)