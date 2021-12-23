DURAND UNION STATION announces that the Grand Trunk Western Caboose, located in front of the depot, recently underwent a facelift. It has been repainted in the original colors used by GTW during its heyday. The funds for repainting came from a number of donations and a snowmelt fundraiser contest. The work was completed by Clevel and Contracting.

Durand Union Station is grateful to the organizers of the Durand Chicken Barbeque and Rotary in offering proceeds toward painting the caboose.

(Courtesy Photo)