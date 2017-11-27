FARMERS INSURANCE AGENT BRENT SINGER, 1350 E. Main St., Owosso, celebrated his grand opening, which was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 16, organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors. Holding the chamber’s oversized scissors are Susan and Brent Singer (both Farmers Insurance agents). They can be seen cutting the ribbon surrounded by chamber ambassadors, family members and staff.

Singer took over the office on Aug. 1, 2017 and has been an agent for a year and a half. He and his wife, Susan, live in St. Charles, but are planning on moving to Owosso. Their staff includes agent Jonathan McIntosh, who has been an agent for six years; and Patricia Stamper, who assists in the office.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)