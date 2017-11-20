OWOSSO FLORAL AND GIFTS on N. Washington Street celebrated a grand opening launch of an enlarged gift section within the store on Saturday, Nov. 11. Owner Misty Frost (third from left) has recently added to her gift and floral lines by offering a large quantity of unique gift items not available in other area businesses.

Stopping in for the grand opening launch were (from left) Marti Lameti, Diane Cutler, Misty Frost (owner), SRI’s Kim Springsdorf, Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, Owosso Mayor Christ Eveleth, DDA/OMS manager Josh Adams, and Kaitlyn Springsdorf.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)