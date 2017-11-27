THE VINTAGE BARREL, 202 W. Exchange St., Owosso, celebrated its grand opening, which was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday, Nov. 20, organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors. Holding the chamber’s oversized scissors is owner Julie Chapko. She is surrounded by chamber ambassadors.

The Vintage Barrel opened Monday, Nov. 6 and features antique and vintage items. There are vending spaces available for lease.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)