The Corunna 4th of July Commission is pleased to announce the Grand Marshals for this year’s 4th of July Firecracker Parade. Husband and wife team, Albert and Shauna Bayless, will lead the parade this year as Grand Marshals, instead of tending to their usual parade duties.

Al Bayless, who recently retired from the 4th of July Commission after 15 years, is in charge of building the popular 4th of July Commission floats. His past creations have featured a storybook castle, a Hawaiian tiki hut, a dragon, an eagle, a rotating Marti Gras mask, a 50s diner, and many others. The float for this year is a candy land-themed castle. Al normally drives the truck pulling the float and, after the parade, you will find him announcing the Belt Sander Drag Race at the Grandstand in McCurdy Park. This family event was developed by Bayless in 2002.

Shauna Bayless is co-chairperson of the Firecracker Parade and the Corunna Light Parade in December. Along with Merilee Lawson, Bayless sends out applications, configures the parade and steps-off the participants at the start of the parade. She retired from the City of Corunna after 20 years in 2016 and this is her last year as parade co-chair after 10 years.

After living in Corunna for the past 30 years, the Bayless’ recently moved to Sterling Heights where Al will continue working at the GM Warren Tech Center.