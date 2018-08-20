KERI WALLING’S 1,269-pound Grand Champion steer sold for $4 per pound on Friday, Aug 10 during the Junior Livestock Auction. The Schluckebier Hood Investment Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, of Owosso, purchased the steer. Keri is a member of the New Lothrop FFA.

Shown in the auction pen with Keri (far right) and her steer is (from left) her friend Marissa Mangino, Shiawassee County Fair Attendant Savannah Taylor and Queen Avianna Jackson, and buyer David Hood.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)