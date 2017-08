THE GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY STEER, weighing 1,521 pounds and shown by New Lothrop 6th-grader Alexis Birchmeier, was purchased by Nick Oginsky of Indian Trail Farms for $2.50 per pound during the Junior Livestock Auction. Alexis was joined by Oginsky, Queen Stickel, and Kennedy Birchmeier for a photo following the sale of her steer.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)