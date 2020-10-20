THE SEVEN BRANCHES of the Community District Library (CDL) are currently offering grab-and-go kits for children and adults (right). Kids are invited to stop by their local branch and pick up a mini pumpkin painting kit. The adult kit includes materials to decorate a rustic mini succulent planter.

During the week of Monday, Oct. 26, water painting sheet kits will be available to take home. The paintings are to remember The Joy of Painting host Bob Ross, and to celebrate his Oct. 29 birthday. The show aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994 and Ross was best known for painting “happy little trees.”

The kits will be available at each branch while supplies last. The CDL has branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry.

For more information, visit www.mycdl.org, or search for “Community District Library” on social media.

(Courtesy Photo)