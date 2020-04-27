Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-56 extending her previous order which gives pharmacists increased operational capacity and increases access to prescriptions.

Executive Order 2020-56 continues to allow pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supply for patients and require insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.

“Allowing Michiganders to have access to the prescriptions they need is essential during this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer. “By authorizing pharmacists to refill up to 60 days of medication for their patients, people can reduce their time traveling and stay home and stay safe to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The executive order only applies to non-controlled substances. Pharmacists will also have the discretion to substitute therapeutically equivalent medications without prescriber approval if there are critical shortages.