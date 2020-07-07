GOLDEN TICKET ANTIQUES in Lennon held a soft opening at the end of May with cautionary pandemic protocols in place. Juanita Crandall owns and operates the new business, along with assistance from her husband. Crandell grew up in Flushing and now lives in Durand, so she knows the region well.

“Everybody in Lennon has been so wonderful and supportive,” she shared. The business is located just off of M-13 on Lennon Road, and just a jog north from the I-69 exit. Crandell is pleased to invest in the Lennon area.

Golden Ticket Antiques offers assorted primitive, vintage and collectible items, along with “man cave” décor merchandise.

“We don’t specialize in anything. We look for items we find appealing, knowing others will find those items appealing, too,” Crandell said. She explained that their interest in antiques stemmed from her husband’s parents, and they once enjoyed antique finding with them. Referencing her own taste in antiques, Crandall stated, “The things we tend to have in our home now, are the sentimental things that have been passed down in our family.” She recognizes the nostalgic draw to items of interest.

Where do they acquire merchandise? Acquisition is actually a considerable part of the work, as they still attend estate sales and garage sales, where items are purchased, cleaned and researched – prior to being put out for sale.

Golden Ticket Antiques is open on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)