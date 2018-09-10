The Memorial Healthcare Foundation will be holding its annual Go Green! Go Blue! Tailgate Party on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Owosso Country Club. New this year is a 5K race to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness, 4377 S. M-52 in Owosso. This year’s chairs of the event are Go Blue! Doug Rowden and Go Green! Dan Mills. All are welcome to attend this annual high-spirited, in-state rivalry event. For more information, or to register for the 5K, contact the Foundation office or send an email to lfreeman@memorialhealthcare.org.

Tickets for the tailgate party are $20 per person (cash bar), with festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Foundation at (989) 729-4675, or at the door the evening of the event, until capacity is reached.

Many exciting activities will be held throughout the evening, including spirit merchandise sales, raffles and a charity silent auction. Go Green! or Go Blue! sponsorships can be purchased by contacting the Foundation office, which is located at 1637 W. Main St. in Owosso. Sponsorships are $100 and include two tickets to the event, and the inclusion of the sponsor’s name in the program as either a “Go Green!” or “Go Blue!” supporter.

This is a fundraising challenge between Michigan State University and University of Michigan fans. All proceeds raised will support the Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for healthcare careers. The Foundation provides continuing financial support for the development and improvement of Memorial Healthcare programs, services, technology and facilities. For further information about the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, visit www.memorialhealthcarefoundation.org.