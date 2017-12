THE 9TH ANNUAL GLOW PARADE was held in downtown Owosso on Friday, Nov. 24. The parade kicked-off at Fayette Square and made its way down Washington Street as thousands of people watched from the curbs. The holiday festivities, evening downtown shopping and relatively warm November weather had likely inspired many people to visit Owosso, which was brilliantly illuminated with Christmas lights.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)