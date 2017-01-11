Baker College’s Owosso campus has announced the appointment of Ben Glardon to its board of regents effective Jan. 1, 2017. “Ben has a wealth of insight into our community, gleaned from years of successful experience in business, as a former state representative, and in community service,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “His input and expertise will be valuable as we work to continue providing quality higher education options for our students.”

Glardon, of Owosso, served as state representative for the 85th House District from 2011 through 2016. He was chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and served on committees addressing legislation affecting agriculture, commerce, insurance, technology, and veterans.

Prior to becoming a legislator, Glardon was president of Glardon Auction Service, organizing auctions statewide for more than 40 years. He has been a licensed Realtor since 1983 and worked in engineering and manufacturing early in his career.

“Baker College has made a tremendous positive impact on the lives of its graduates and on our community,” said Glardon. “I appreciate this opportunity to give back while helping Baker College continue to offer outstanding programs that provide the educated workforce needed by area employers.”

Glardon’s community activities and professional and civic recognition also include: Past distinguished president of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso, past president of the Greater Shiawassee Association of Realtors, board member more than 10 years and twice selected Realtor of the Year, RE/MAX Hall of Fame member based on sales volume, inducted into the Michigan Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2012, and 2014 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

For information, interested persons may visit www.baker.edu.