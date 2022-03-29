The Shiawassee Community Foundation, the United Way of Genesee-Serving Shiawassee County and the Cook Family Foundation, with support from both the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, led 23 local nonprofit organizations in the 2021 #raiseUPshiawassee campaign. This collaboration began in 2017 and has grown significantly since its inception.

On #GivingTuesday (Nov. 30) as a part of this global social media movement, twenty-three nonprofits ran campaigns to raise funds for much needed funding to help keep programs going. Due to COVID-19, the majority of fundraising events were unable to be held. Much planning and effort went into the campaign and as a result, 299 people gave over $123,627 to the 23 local nonprofits.

Not only did the campaign exceed its giving goal of $100,000, it also exceeded its volunteer hours goal of 100 hours more than six times over at 660 hours. This was a result of a community mobile food distribution hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA on GivingTuesday, a “Stuff the Bus” event held by the Shiawassee Hunger Network and several Shiawassee Spark events hosted by the United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee). Over 170 families were served and 21,041 pounds of food was distributed at these events. In addition, over 440 “Service-in-a-Box” projects were completed for local charities through the United Way of Genesee-Serving Shiawassee County. Other events included a 10 for $10 sale at the Laingsburg Clothesline, which provides free clothing to families in need in Shiawassee County. The Laingsburg Clothesline also received $750 in clothing donations on Giving Tuesday.

The #raiseUPshiawassee movement generated other non-monetary gains as well: 194 potential new volunteers, 550 pounds of pet food and numerous pet toys to the Shiawassee Humane Society, funding for 400 children to attend field trips to DeVries Nature Conservancy and a LARGE donation of toys, clothes, personal needs items, snack items and cleaning supplies to the SafeCenter and Voices for Children of Shiawassee County. We truly are stronger when we come together to improve our community.

The nonprofit organizations that participated in the campaign are:

• The American Red Cross

• The Arc of Mid-Michigan

• Catholic Charities of Shiawassee (and Genesee)

• The Cook Family Foundation

• DeVries Nature Conservancy

• Durand Union Station, Inc.

• Fridgebot Foundation, Inc.

• Friends of the Shiawassee River

• Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan

• Great Lakes Bay Health

• Great Start Collaborative

• Laingsburg Clothesline

• Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts

• Owosso Musicale

• Pregnancy Resource Center

• Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee

• SafeCenter

• Shiawassee Community Foundation

• Shiawassee Council on Aging

• Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership

• Shiawassee Family YMCA

• Shiawassee Hope

• Shiawassee Humane Society

• Shiawassee Hunger Network

• Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce

• United Way of Genesee – serving Shiawassee County

• Voices for Children Advocacy Center

Anyone interested in learning more about participating in the 2022 Giving Tuesday Campaign should contact the Shiawassee Community Foundation at (989) 725-1093.