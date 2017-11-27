by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Mayor Chris Eveleth read a proclamation during the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 announcing Tuesday, Nov. 28 as #GivingTuesday in the city of Owosso. #GivingTuesday is described as a global day of giving following Thanksgiving, in response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Eveleth encouraged every Owosso citizen to give back to the community in some small way.

Tom Cook also shared with council that the Cook Family Foundation is supporting nine Shiawassee area nonprofit groups by matching all online donations of $50 or less (up to a total of $500) toward these organizations during the #GivingTuesday fundraising effort. More information on this topic is available at www.cookfamilyfoundation.org.

Owosso resident Eddie Urban suggested that with the upcoming opening of Pleasant View, he is considering organizing a tribute for veterans during the ribbon-cutting event.

Public hearings included the approval of the 2017 Parks and Recreation Plan Update (with modifications) and an alley closure in the Allendale Avenue neighborhood (along Allendale Ave., between Frazer and Abrey Avenues). During the hearing, it was made clear that many of the residents in that neighborhood were not even aware that the alley was still recognized by the city since the area had been largely consumed with sheds and fences.

A contract authorizing up to $15,000 for Terrazzo floor repair work in city hall was discussed, and ultimately approved, as the only Item of Business during the meeting. The Owosso City Hall, located on W. Main Street, includes a large portion of historic Terrazzo flooring beneath old carpeting that needs to be replaced, but because of modern restoration techniques, the Terrazzo can likely be salvaged so it can once again be enjoyed by the public, and because it will add intrinsic beauty to the structure.

Mayor Eveleth congratulated the Owosso Historical Commission, particularly Robert Doran-Brockway, on the first volunteer awards ceremony held at Curwood Castle on Saturday, Nov. 11. Eveleth also talked about his enthusiasm for the successful Ice Queen fundraising campaign and the 9th-year of Glow Owosso on Friday, Nov. 24.

Council member Burton Fox expressed a concern regarding the current ten members of the Owosso Historical Commission, because three of them are not city residents. He reiterated that he has complete confidence in the current ten individuals, but is focused on what might happen in the future, under a different council, if perhaps, too many members of the Owosso Historical Commission are non-residents. Eveleth and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika did not share his concern, though council members Robert Teich and Dan Law saw validity in both sides of the discussion. Nothing was decided regarding the commission, because with council member Lori Bailey absent, there was a tie.