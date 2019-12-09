OWOSSO MAYOR CHRIS EVELETH (center) officially declared Tuesday, Dec. 3 as Giving Tuesday in the city of Owosso during the regular city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 2. Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, was established as an international day of giving. In Owosso, Giving Tuesday has come to be known as “Raise Up Shiawassee” and represents an organized effort to bring together a number of area nonprofit organizations, creating a positive network of giving for all involved.

In 2019, 19 nonprofit groups decided to participate in the “Raise Up Shiawassee” campaign effort that culminated in Giving Tuesday. All nonprofit groups are welcome to participate. The 2019 organizations involved included The Arc Mid-Michigan, Child Advocacy Center, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Durand Union Station, Inc., Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan, Great Start Collaborative, Laingsburg Clothesline, Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Pregnancy Resource Center, Repite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope, Shiawassee Humane Society and Shiawassee Hunger Network.

In 2017, “Raise Up Shiawassee” included nine nonprofits and over the last three seasons has seen some impressive growth. This year, it was sponsored by United Way of Genesee County (Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties), Shiawassee Community Foundation, the Cook Family Foundation, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. More information is available at raiseUPshiawassee.org for those wishing to make further donations or volunteer.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)