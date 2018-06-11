GIVE ALL I CAN GIVE is the brainchild of 13-year-old Alana Rosser, shown with her mother, Alisha Kersjes, during the Angel’s Hands Outreach event on Saturday, June 2. Rosser has made it her goal to help veterans. Rosser was first inspired after she was chosen as a contestant in the Spring Miss Midwest Pageant where she was asked to donate ten items to Morgan’s Hugs; a veterans charity organization out of Eaton Rapids. It then occurred to her that donating ten items wasn’t going to be enough, and she was compelled to start organizing Give All I Can Give to help veterans, particularly after organizing/hosting a spaghetti dinner event at the Corunna Community Center in March that collected $17,000 toward veterans efforts.

In mid-April, Rosser earned the overall American Hero Crown, along with a 2nd-place as Charity Queen in connection to her charitable work.

Regarding her involvement at the Angel’s Hands Outreach event, Rosser donated t-shirts to veterans or sold them to other community members to donate the proceeds to Angel’s Hands, along with offering raffles on gift baskets.

Rosser’s mother shared that her daughter is not a typical “me-centered” teen, and that the girl is driven to help make the community a better place for everyone.

Her crowns can be seen in the above photo, along with the t-shirts printed by Hankerd Sportswear in Owosso.

