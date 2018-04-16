The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.

Kay Whaley knows the impact of blood donations. When she was 9 years old, she was in an accident and received many transfusions. That experience inspired her to become a blood donor. “It takes about an hour of your time and could save the life of a friend, neighbor or even family member,” she said. “It doesn’t cost anything and is the greatest gift a person could give.”

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed to help meet patient needs this spring.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1(800) 733-2767. All those who come to donate between Monday, April 9 and Sunday, May 13 will be entered for a chance to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply). More details are available at www.redcrossblood.org/lets-do-more.

The next blood donation opportunity in Shiawassee County will be at the Perry Baptist Church, 217 S. Main St. in Perry, from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.