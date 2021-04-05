Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (GSHOM) is excited to announce the virtual Wine & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing event fundraiser with St. Julian Winery on Thursday, April 22.

Wine and Girl Scout Cookie lovers rejoice! Michigan favorite St. Julian Wine and Girl Scout Cookies are now available together. Participants can join the virtual event as St. Julian Winery Wine consultants present curated wine and Girl Scout Cookie pairings. Michigan residents are encouraged to take part in the tasting experience and pairing kits will be delivered right to their doorsteps. Kit options include sweet or dry wine, expertly paired to complement the included Girl Scout Cookie favorites, like Thin Mints and Samoas. Kits can be purchased from St. Julian Tasting Room locations or online at www.stjulian.com/girl-scout-cookie-pairing.

Along with the event, Girl Scouts of Heart of Michigan will be hosting an online auction from Monday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25, with exciting items, including an East African safari donated by Kalamazoo Safari Company, overnight getaways, local restaurant certificates and much more. Proceeds will support moving the Girl Scout mission forward, girl by girl.

Girls need Girl Scouts now more than ever. Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan is making sure all girls have access to programming that allows them to make new friends, gain confidence and become leaders. Every dollar raised stays right here in our communities, bringing Girl Scouting to 34 counties in Michigan.

For more information, visit gshom.org/special-events.