THE DURAND END OF SUMMER CRUISIN’ saw a large turnout on Saturday, Sept. 4 in the downtown area with well over 300 vehicles on display and visitors from all over mid-Michigan stopping in to enjoy the event.

The car show is hosted and organized by the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce and includes antique, classic, rods, sports, custom and historic vehicles – of all ages and colors.

Executive director Candyce Wolsfeld shared she was pleased “with how many participants registered for the End of Summer Cruisin.’ We had cars from as far away as White Cloud, Bay City, Livonia … and actually from all over the state. It was a great show.”

Shown are Ginger and Mark Kucharczyk of Webberville. Ginger owns the 1949 Dodge Panel Truck, which is actually a bit of a celebrity vehicle, having appeared in several Popeyes Restaurant commercials. The couple was enjoying their first time showing a vehicle in the Durand show last Saturday.

“This is great,” Mark said. “It’s a great show. There are so many beautiful cars here and I’m really glad we came.” Mark has done bodywork on cars for as long as he can recall.

The Dodge Panel Truck was purchased from Austin Texas. Ginger, having to give up horses due to a back issue, found she was particularly drawn to the Dodge trucks because she said they were less common than the Chevy and Ford panel trucks.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)