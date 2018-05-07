GILBY LENTZ recently announced that he has committed to Jackson Community College, where the current Corunna High School senior will play soccer and work towards a career as an electrician. Lentz is a striker on the CHS soccer team, and is considered a “true, natural striker” by his coach, Blake Golab. Lentz led his team with 24 goals in the fall of 2017, capturing all-conference and all-state honors along the way. Lentz has also competed on the CHS swimming, track and cross country teams, though he is taking the spring 2018 sports season off to focus on further developing his skills with his club soccer team, Chill, out of Lansing.

In addition to touting Lentz’s natural ability, coach Golab praised the senior’s leadership and attributed much of the team’s recent success to his leadership and talent, noting that Lentz’s improvement throughout his CHS career shows that “It’s not about where you started, but where you want to go.”

Several of Gilby’s family members were in attendance at Corunna High School on Thursday, April 26 for the announcement. Shown with Gilby (seated) during the announcement is (from left) coach Golab, along with Gilby’s father, Bill, and mother, Robyn.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)