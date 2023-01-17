GILBERT’S SCRATCH AND DENT Center employees are shown here in front of the new building, from left to right: Bill Gilbert, President/Owner; Todd Soukup, Co-Owner, Cate Gilbert, Co-Owner and Patrick King, Co-Owner.

(Independent Photo/Teresa Esch)

Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance held a Grand Opening Event Friday & Saturday, Jan. 6-7 for their new Scratch and Dent Center, located at 206 S. Water St., Owosso (across the street from the main store). The appliance service and parts department also moved into the new building. Hours for the new Scratch and Dent/Service and Parts Center are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.