DEMOLITION OF the former GiGi’s Banquet & Catering hall in Corunna was completed on Tuesday, Dec. 4 by Don Henry Construction. Gary Gosaynie closed GiGi’s in mid-2016 after originally purchasing the building – along with his former business partner George LaRoche – in 1985. The building previously housed Plesko’s Supper Club and Edgewood Gardens.

The property, located at 3144 E. M-21 in Corunna, has been purchased by a longtime Shiawassee County business owner who has plans to construct and open a new business on the site in the near future.

Over the years, GiGi’s has hosted innumerable weddings and graduation parties, and the hall was a favorite venue for Law Day and the Shiawassee Democratic Party’s Pasta and Politics, among other events.

