GENEVIEVE “GENNY” Jennings, of Owosso Township, recently turned 100 years old. The birthday girl was celebrated on Sunday, July 23 – two days before her actual birthday – with a party at the First United Methodist Church of Owosso, following the day’s service. Family and friends were on hand to celebrate Genny, who was presented with gifts, flowers and a crown, as well as a plaque from her friends at the Harold R. Cooley Marine Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corp League of Owosso.

Jennings enlisted for the United States Marines in 1944 and she is a charter member of the Owosso detachment. In addition to being the oldest and longest-serving member of the detachment, she also served as its secretary/paymaster for 20 years. Genny also raised nine children. Her husband, Howard Jennings, was part owner of the Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.

Shown with Genny are (from left) Harold R. Cooley detachment member Odell “Radar” Rodgers; Genny’s friend and fellow service member, 106-year-old Irene Hosking, a longtime Corunna VFW member; detachment member Bill Domby; Commandant Doug Kenyon; detachment members Bill Murdoch and Ron Anderson.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)