The General Equivalency Development (GED) test will be given March 15 and 29 at the Baker College of Owosso Welcome Center on S. M-52. Testing is available 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To sign up for a test go to www.GED.com at least 24 hours before the date you wish to test.

Pathways Adult Education has an open enrollment policy and welcomes new students throughout the year. The program helps adult students to study and complete their high school diploma or prepare for the four GED tests. There is no fee to attend Pathways Adult Education. The program has a United Way grant that will help to pay for the GED testing.

If you desire to learn more about Pathways Adult Education, the GED test, studying for it, and the information on the GED website, please attend a free workshop on March 6 or March 27. It will be in Room 1612 of the Center for Technical Studies on the main campus of Baker College of Owosso. The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. and will last about one hour.

Contact Megan Garvin for further information at (989) 729-3615.