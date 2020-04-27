Recently the Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard bid goodbye to yet another of their members. Gary Andersen, of Laingsburg, a loyal and long-time member of the Guard, passed away in January. This article represents the final farewell of the Honor Guard.

At Gary’s funeral, the Honor Guard was joined by several military groups: a contingent from Elsie’s American Legion, the Laingsburg American Legion and active Army personnel. The Laingsburg American Legion Riders posted several members with American flags in front of the Watkins Brothers Funeral building from the beginning to the end of services.

As an Honor Guard member, Gary participated in several hundred military honors funerals in Laingsburg, Owosso, mid-Michigan and at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly under the coordination of Les Schneider, past state commander of the Disabled Veterans.

Veterans from Owosso, Laingsburg and Elsie, and active Army military personnel conducted several traditional military honors. Matt Shepard, commander of the VFW’s Shiawassee County Council, was joined by Irene Cox Hosking, WWII nurse and chaplain for the Corunna VFW and the Honor Guard. The Last Roll Call for Gary was conducted as the final farewell to one of the Guard’s own. The Shiawassee County Veterans Honor Guard fired the three volley shots representing Duty, Honor and Sacrifice, followed by Taps and the folding and presentation of the flag to a member of Gary’s family by active military personnel. Gary will be missed.

