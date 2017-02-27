by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

LOCAL CULTIVATORS of all varieties and skill levels now have another option for meeting their gardening needs. Two Guys and A Grow Shop opened recently in Owosso Township, and store manager Sam Brown (shown) says he and owner Jeremy West are looking forward to becoming a valued part of the community. In addition to providing quality products, service, and education, the store will raise money for the American Cancer Society, participate in a “Salute the Troops” program, and collect money for the Old News Boys. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Two Guys and A Grow Shop owner Jeremy West opened his third Michigan location on Feb. 1 at 3003 M-21 in Owosso Township, in the building that once housed the “Five Points” gas station/convenience store at the intersection of M-21, Smith, and Priest roads. More recently, the roughly 1,100-square foot commercial building was occupied by a Sunoco gas station, but has sat vacant for a number of years. West opened his first gardening supply store in Lennon in 2010. He eventually closed that location, but has since opened two other locations, in Burton and Port Huron, that have done well.

Customers of the new Shiawassee County business can expect to find everything to do with indoor and outdoor gardening, according to store manager Sam Brown. The store sells items such as dirt, fertilizers, nutrients, pesticides, and a wide array of gardening equipment, among other items, but the shopping experience goes well beyond gardening equipment and supplies.

“We really focus on customer service, first of all,” Brown said recently. “Everyone that works for us is extremely knowledgeable about gardening and the products we sell, and we focus on helping our customers be the best growers they can be.”

The store stocks a wide array of gardening necessities, including items such as watering sprayers and wands, soil testing meters, irrigation supplies, electrical and lighting components, pest and disease repellents, air purifiers, and planting pots, among many other products.

As great as the store’s products and selection are, one of the greatest services Two Guys and A Grow Shop provides is free. The store’s knowledgeable, customer service-oriented employees are eager and able to educate gardeners of all skill levels, and that wisdom comes at no additional charge. It is evident immediately upon entering the building, that the staff members are not your garden variety store clerks.