GALLAGHER’S FROZEN YOGURT, 218 W. Main St., Owosso, celebrated its Grand Opening, which was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday, March 14, organized by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Holding the Chamber’s oversized scissors are owners Connie and Don Gallagher. They are joined by their daughter, Kaylie Gallagher; employees, Jenny Manning, Tyler Manning, Sarah Miller, Katelynn Rowell, and Jacob Boyd; along with the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Gallagher’s opened in mid-January. (Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

