THE GAINES COMMUNITY BAND again provided the musical entertainment for the Gaines Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27. The 15-piece band, led by director and trombone player Emily Alexander, opened the day’s service with the Star Spangled Banner. The band’s founder, Gary Atherton, who created the community band in 1977, was also in attendance and praised Alexander for bringing stability to the band.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)