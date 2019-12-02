GAIL GEASLER, the president of the Laingsburg Business & Community Association and a member of the city’s DDA, spoke during the SRCC’s Topics @ Twelve event on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Geasler shared that between 1,800 and 2,000 people were served during Laingsburg’s pancake breakfast, held for the 55th consecutive year this past July. She also highlighted Laingsburg’s Winterfest, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and will include a new feature called the Amazing Poker Run, a scavenger hunt-style competition involving businesses throughout the city’s downtown.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)