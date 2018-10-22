THE OWOSSO HOMECOMING GAME proved victorious on at least one level as the Trojans, along with their football coaches, opted to pay-it-forward through some strong fundraising efforts. Owosso’s SafeCenter, located on N. Hickory Street, was presented a check for $600. SafeCenter Program Director Stephanie Molnar (left) was extremely honored to receive the funding from OHS Football.

Molnar is shown on the field beside Assistant Principal/AD Dr. Dallas Lintner and head coach Devin Pringle. The SafeCenter is the leading advocate for domestic and sexual violence issues in the area. More information can be found at (877) 952-7283.

Owosso’s homecoming game was held on the historic Willman Field on Friday, Oct. 12. The team showed promise early on in the game but ultimately fell 54-28 to Kearsley.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)