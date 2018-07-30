THE ANNUAL CRUISE THE PITS™ event, a fundraising effort for the Child Advocacy Center, started Thursday, July 19 and continued through Saturday, July 21 in downtown Owosso. The above photos are from the Friday evening cruise that brought in hundreds of vehicles to the downtown area, with dozens of individuals watching and taking photos from the sidewalks. Vehicles of various makes and models from almost every decade were paraded through town.

This year the event began on Thursday with a concert at the Mitchell Amphitheater. As well as the Friday evening cruise, another back road cruise was planned for Saturday after the car show.

The Child Advocacy Center is located at 1216 W. Main St., Owosso. Event organizers were eager to help with this fundraising project.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)