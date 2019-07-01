A pig-roast fundraiser for the Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial is planned for Saturday, July 27 from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Shiawassee Conservation Club. The event will include live entertainment and a DJ mix all day long. There will also be 50/50 raffles and silent auctions. The pig-roast will include roast pork, veggies, salads, dessert and a cash bar. Tickets prior to Saturday, July 13 are $20 each. Kids five to 12 years are $10 each; under five years is free. After July 13. Tickets are $25.

For tickets, call Ross Stanley (989) 666-1551 or Mary Long (989) 627-2281. All proceeds will go to help build and maintain the Shiawassee Firefighter’s Memorial. For more information, visit shiawasseefirefightermemorial.com.