CORUNNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS hosted a fun holiday spirit week, culminating in a festive pep rally event in the high school gym on Friday, Dec. 21. The band (top) played some favorite Christmas tunes, some volunteer choir members sang songs, faculty members entertained the audience, a raucous game of musical chairs took place and a large number of giveaways went to students who had their names drawn from a basket.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)