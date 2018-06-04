THE OWOSSSO COMMUNITY PLAYERS’ production of the musical The Full Monty will debut at the Lebowsky Center on Friday, June 15 for two weekends. Tickets are on sale now at www.owossoplayers.com, or through the OCP Box Office, which can be reached by calling (989) 723-4003.

Based on the 1997 British film, the 2001 Broadway musical version (set in Buffalo rather than England) received nine Tony nominations. After six unemployed steel workers secretly witness their wives’ enthusiasm for male strippers at a “Girl’s Night Out,” they come up with a bold and unclothed way to make a quick buck – by putting on a strip act at a local club.

Portraying the six steel workers are (from left) Jake Pryzbyla, Michael Windnagle, Adam Woolsey, Artis White, Alex Quinlan and Quentin Brainerd. The group can be seen on Tuesday, May 29 rehearsing at the Lebowsky Center.

Additional actors include Phineas Reed, Angela Bradley, Kayla Green, Kathy Kowalski, Melvin Renfrow, Grace Rosen, Amy Winchell, Jerry Ciarlino, Stephanie Banghart, Rachael Cupples, Mark Shaheen, Carol Henley, Zach Crawford, Nichole Brooks, Taylor Engel and Frankie Nevin.

The show, which features a live orchestra conducted by Nick Frederick, is directed by OCP Artistic Director Garrett Bradley. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, June 15; Saturday, June 16; Friday, June 22; and Saturday, June 23. Sunday matinee performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 17 and 24. Adult tickets are $21 and senior tickets are $19. All tickets have an additional $1.50 service fee. This show is not recommended for children, due to its adult theme and language.

Whether or not the six actors will go “the full monty” at the end of the show is not being divulged by OCP representatives, so anyone interested in finding out will have to get a ticket to see the show in person.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)