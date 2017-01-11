by Melissa Shepard, associate editor

GALLAGHER’S FROZEN YOGURT, located at 218 W. Main St., Owosso, is now open for business after months of renovation. Shown are owners Connie, Kaylie, and Dan Gallagher. (Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The idea to open a frozen yogurt store started last year on a spring break vacation in Daytona Beach. The Gallagher family loves frozen yogurt, but had a very hard time finding a frozen yogurt store while on vacation. Originally, the plan was to open the store after Dan retired, but as he was recovering from a surgery he started doing research. The community of Owosso fit all the parameters of his research and the building he found to lease (at 218 W. Main St.) is right on Main Street, has a back door, and customer parking. They signed the lease in August and started work on the renovations.

Connie is a Corunna native, who previously worked in property management and massage therapy and is coming out of retirement to work at the store. Dan is an Engineer in Metro Detroit and will be busy working at the store when he isn’t at his day job. Kaylie, their 16-year-old daughter, is a student at Corunna High School and she will also be working at the store. This complete family business will hire three more part-time employees.

Gallagher’s is a self-serve weigh and pay frozen yogurt store. Grab a small or large cup, pick a flavor from the five machines, which include 10 flavors (2 which are sugar-free), then continue on to the topping bars and choose from 18 dry toppings and 16 cold toppings (which include fresh fruit). All of the yogurt is made from premium grade products and is lower in fat and healthy for your heart. Also available are coffee, pop, and water. Waffle cones and bowls are also available and Dan noted that he has had many requests for waffles to be put on the menu for the weekends. Eventually, yogurt cookies (like ice cream cookies), yogurt parfaits and smoothies that are lactose free are planned to be on the menu.

Children can relax in the “Kiddie Coral,” which will feature kid-friendly movies playing, little tables where they can read books, color and write on the big chalkboard. For adults, there is free wifi and a television.

Gallagher’s plans to be open seven days a week, but once the weather warms up they will readjust their hours. For more information, interested persons can call (989) 494-0002.