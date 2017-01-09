by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Friends of the Shiawassee River will hold its annual meeting at the Wrought Iron Grill, 317 S. Elm St. # 201, at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17. The program, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m., though persons can arrive at 6 p.m. to order from the restaurant’s menu.

The group will discuss a number of planned events that will be taking place in 2017, including continued river monitoring and clean-up efforts, and the evening’s event will also feature a presentation by city of Corunna representatives regarding the plans for the Corunna dam removal. The dam is slated to be removed this summer, with improvements to be made to the river and adjoining Heritage Park on Shiawassee St. in Corunna shortly thereafter. There are also plans for the Friends of the Shiawassee River to transform a recently purchased house near the site of the dam into an office.

One change that has already taken place with the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) as we begin 2017 is at the position of executive director. Lauri Elbing, who held the position for a little over a year, has been replaced, on a temporary basis, by former FOSR board member Lorraine Austin. As the FOSR continues to grow, FOSR President Tom Cook says that the group is adjusting its plans to find the right staff/volunteer mix. Stream Team Coordinator Sarak Baker remains a part of the staff, and Cook reports that her work with the group’s many volunteers has been a “real asset.”