The annual Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) wine tasting fundraiser is still on for Wednesday, Sept. 9, but this year’s event will be held virtually. The theme is “Sip (your wine), Stay (at home) and Support (the Friends).”

To participate, tickets need to be purchased in advance at www.shiawassee river.org. A wine gift pack will then be delivered, and on Sept. 9, FOSR supporters can enjoy their wine at home alone or with a small group of socially-distanced friends and tune into the event online. Silent auction items will be viewable on the FOSR’s social media page beginning in mid-August. Live auction and kayak raffle drawings will be held the night of the event.

This event is being generously sponsored by Young Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.