The Friends of the Shiawassee River is pleased to announce Liz Roxberry as its new Executive Director, effective Saturday, April 1.

“The Friends is very excited for Liz to start with us! Our board wants to continue to be viewed as a trusted resource in this community. This includes expanding our already great programs and that meant hiring an Executive Director with an extensive nonprofit background who understands our mission. Liz is the perfect fit and we couldn’t be happier she chose to come work with the Friends of the Shiawassee River. We are so looking forward to her expertise moving this organization forward and continuing to do amazing things for the Shiawassee River,” said Nick Terek, FOSR Board President/CEO.

Liz joins the Friends after having served the Fenner Conservancy/Fenner Nature Center in Lansing for the past ten years, nine of those as its executive director. Although she remains committed to supporting Fenner’s continued success in Lansing, her life has led her to the Owosso area. Liz owns a small farm in Henderson, complete with a mini pig named Ben and she is the mother of one strong, smart and kind six-year-old, Rilyn. Owosso has become her home and it is also a community that she wishes to be of service to.

Liz’s notable career highlights include Congressional recognition for the facilitation of green infrastructure and non-typical application of onsite wastewater systems at the Fenner Nature Center; membership in the Hunter Heritage Workgroup of the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources Commission that led to the passing of House Bill 4371 addressing the removal of barriers to hunting, trapping and fishing for youth under 12 and spearheaded the creation of the Susan and Jack Davis Nature Pavilion – a $568,000 capital campaign resulting in increased organizational mission reach and diversification of sustainable revenue streams for the non-profit through rentals and event space.

Liz brings with her over twenty years of experience in nonprofit management, conservation and environmental education. In addition to her work at the Fenner Conservancy, she has worked for the Michigan United Conservation Clubs as its Cedar Lake Outdoor Center Director and for Pheasants Forever as its Statewide Education Coordinator. The mission of the Friends of the Shiawassee River is to Care, by maintaining and improving the health of the river; Share, by enhancing the community’s appreciation and knowledge of the river and Enjoy, by increasing recreational access and responsible use of the river. Liz’s experience, passion for the environment and nonprofit management experience are certain to elevate not only the work of the Friends but will also broaden its outcomes and impact.