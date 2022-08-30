(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

For the second year, the Friends of the Shiawassee River is partnering with the city of Owosso and city of Corunna on the Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk, to be held on Sept. 5. In 2021, the Friends worked closely with Donna Kerridge and Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge to begin managing the event. The Kerridge’s dedicated 18 years to this unique event and the Friends are honored to take up the mantle.

The Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk launched in 2004 as a joint partnership between the Owosso and Corunna mayors, taking inspiration from the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on the same day. Each year participants travel 3-1/2 miles down the James S. Miner Riverwalk from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park, by walking, running or even pushing a stroller. For a small fee, attendees can fill up at a pancake breakfast, hosted by Chuck Kerridge and the city of Corunna inside Corunna’s Community Center after the walk.

Registration for the walk is free, thanks to the generous support of Meijer. Bus transportation back to Owosso at the end of the walk is provided by Indian Trails and sponsored by Classic Roots Farms. Commemorative t-shirts are available for $10 each. Pre-registration for the event is preferred to secure your spot. Go to shiawasseeriver.org to register under our Events tab.

Throughout its 18-year history, this community event includes people and families of all ages and from locations throughout Michigan, bringing together – in recent events – more than 300 participants to enjoy the outdoors and the scenic Shiawassee River while getting the exercise we all need. This event not only highlights the James S. Miner Riverwalk – a wonderful community resource – but proceeds from our sponsors also contribute to the upkeep of the trail.

Patrice Martin, Interim Executive Director of the Friends, notes the importance of this community event; “This is an event with a long history of increasing access to the James Miner Trail and highlighting the beauty of the Shiawassee River. The walk emphasizes coming together as a community in a fun and healthy way. We hope to walk with you on Sept. 5.”

“We are so thankful for the continued support of Meijer as our Bridge Walk sponsor, and gratefully welcome our new bus sponsor, Classic Roots Farms in Owosso,” Martin shared.