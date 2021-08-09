The Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOST) is partnering with the cities of Owosso and Corunna on the Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk, to be held on Monday, Sept. 6. The Friends has worked closely with Donna Kerridge and Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge to begin managing the event starting this year, with the continuing involvement of Donna Kerridge. This will be the 18th year for the event.

The Owosso-Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk launched in 2004 as a joint partnership between the Owosso and Corunna mayors, taking inspiration from the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on the same day. Each year participants travel 3-1/2 miles down the James S. Miner Riverwalk from Curwood Castle Park to McCurdy Park, by walking, running or even pushing a stroller. For a small fee, attendees can fill up at a pancake breakfast, hosted by Chuck Kerridge and the city of Corunna inside Corunna’s Community Center after the walk.

Registration for the walk is free. Bus transportation back to Owosso at the end of the walk is available (for $2/person or $6/family) and optional t-shirts are available for $8 each. Pre-registration for the event (as well as prepaid t-shirt orders and bus tickets) is preferred and is available at shiawasseeriver.org.

Throughout its 18-year history, this community event includes people and families of all ages and from locations throughout Michigan, bringing together – in recent events – more than 300 participants to enjoy the outdoors and the scenic Shiawassee River while getting the exercise we all need.

The Bridge Walk is about more than physical activity. The walk helps foster a sense of community that feels depleted due to restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Friendships are developed and renewed at the Bridge Walk. Family generations can bond with one another in an event that welcomes all ages. Fellowship is encouraged, as is friendly competition. This event also has a focus on uniting the communities of Owosso and Corunna by walking from one to the other, along the Shiawassee River that joins them and provides many health benefits and recreational opportunities. This event not only highlights the James S. Miner Riverwalk, which is a wonderful resource to promote community health, but proceeds from our sponsors also contribute to the upkeep of the trail.

“I am excited to partner with the Friends on the Labor Day Bridge Walk,” said Donna Kerridge. “They have strong roots in this community and are an ideal group to work with and grow the walk. The walk is an important way for Owosso and Corunna to come together and celebrate the ties that keep them together.”

Kirk Riley, Executive Director of the Friends, echoed Kerridge’s comments. “We are thrilled and honored to be asked to manage the Labor Day Bridge Walk. This is an event with a long history of increasing access to the Miner Trail and spotlighting the importance of the Shiawassee River to the Owosso and Corunna communities. The walk emphasizes fitness, getting into the great outdoors and coming together as a community. Let’s walk together on September 6.”

Organizers are so thankful for the continued support of Meijer as a Bridge Walk sponsor – and also new sponsor, Great Harvest Bread Co. in Corunna.